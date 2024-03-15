Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, hot toys, marvel, x-men

X-Men's Magneto is Unleashed with New 1/6 Figure from HONŌ STUDIO

A new Uncanny 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys as the Master of Magnetism joins their new line of X-Men figures

Get ready to add a new dash of Uncanny to your growing Marvel Comics collection as Hot Toys is back with a new 1/6 release. Make some room for the new X-Men Series Magneto 1/6 scale figure coming from the Hot Toys and HONŌ STUDIO. This figure marks the second X-Men 1/6 scale figure to arrive as Wolverine kicked off this new and glorious collaboration first. Magneto will come in at a nice 12.6″ tall and will feature roughly 26 points of articulation with a tailored fabric suit. This figure is packed with detail and will showcase the Brotherhood of Evil leader in a comic book-accurate outfit and is featured with an angry expression.

This X-Men villain will come with a nice set of accessories with swappable hands, a wired fabric cape, and new magnetic effects that feature a magnetic effect. One of the more unique elements of this release is the comic slip cover display that is included allowing X-Men fans to display whatever comic they want behind Magneto. This impressive 1/6 scale figure is priced at $175, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles.

Magneto: Master of Magnetism Arrives from HONŌ STUDIO

"Here comes another legendary mutant action figure from HONŌ STUDIO! Rise from the X-Men comic book series, the Magneto figure features a helmeted head, interchangeable hands and attachable color effects for power display with signature comic cover style backdrop! This 1/6th scale figure's outfit is a combination of sharp red and different hues of metallic purple, embedded with detail elements. Gesture hands are equipped with a magnetic mechanism, allowing them to hold small metal accessories. Designed to showcase Magneto's iconic style in various poses, the figure comes with enhanced articulation. From his facial expression to his classic costume, no detail has been overlooked!"

Special features:

Distinctive costume features including pattern and coloring is carefully designed to recreate

Magneto's iconic appearance

Signature red and metallic purple costume with wired cape

Magneto's helmeted head

Specialized body

Fist (1 pair)

Hand with magnetic feature (1 pair)

Swirl-shaped magnetism accessory (1 set)

Comic cover fitting figure stand (1 set)

