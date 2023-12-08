Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Comics, wolverine, x-men

Hot Toys Unveils New X-Men Wolverine 1/6 Figure with HONŌ STUDIO

Get ready Bub! A deadly new Wolverine 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys created by artists from all over the toy world

Get ready, Bub! A new Wolverine figure is ready to slice and dice as Hot Toys unveils their Marvel Comics X-Men 1/6 Scale Figure. This figure will be created by HONŌ STUDIO, which is a special collective of artists from all over the toy and entertainment industries. Coming in at roughly 11″ tall, Wolverine will feature 28 points of articulation and newly sculpted seamless articulated arms. He is donning his signature X-Men yellow and blue X-Suit from the pages of Marvel Comics, and it will be a fully tailored fabric outfit. On top of that, HONŌ STUDIO has created three swappable lower faces with standard, smiling, and angry expressions. Logan will also feature removable metal claws and secondary fighting claws. One of the more interesting pieces of Wolverine is the interchangeable comic cover display stand. The Marvel Comics X-Men Series – Wolverine is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet on Sideshow Collectibles, but they will arrive soon.

Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure from Hot Toys and HONŌ STUDIO

"Hot Toys presents HONŌ STUDIO, a collective of artists from across the toy and entertainment industries worldwide. With the aim of welcoming new collectors and innovating on the most iconic pop culture characters, the HONŌ STUDIO team specializes in high-quality, highly articulated collectible figures with entry-grade pricing and the same meticulous artistry fans have come to know and expect from Hot Toys. SNIKT! Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to announce the debut collectible launching from HONŌ STUDIO, the 1/6 scale Wolverine Action Figure. Inspired by his classic comic book appearance, this X-Men collectible figure will be available for pre-order soon. RSVP to notified with updates when the Wolverine Action Figure is ready to join your shelf of Marvel collectibles, bub."

"Envision one of the most iconic comic classics X-Men with action figures from HONŌ STUDIO! The first action figure from X-Men series, Wolverine, include figure, comic cover style backdrop and Wolverine's retractable claws for different postures! This 1/6th scale figure is in its vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume with animalistic stripes and multiple points of articulation, with seamless silicone arms to embody Wolverine's muscular physique."

Specifications

Product CodeHS01

Product Name: Wolverine

Height: Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 28

Special Features: Specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms

Product Release Date: Approximately Q3, 2024

Figure Specification:

Height: approximately 28.5 cm

Points of Articulation: 28

Scale: 1/6th scale

Special features:

Signature yellow and metallic blue Wolverine costume

Specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms

Swappable lower face (3 pcs)

Hands (2 pairs)

Metallic white bone claws effect accessory (1 set)

Comic cover fitting figure stand (1 set)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!