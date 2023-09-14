Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: horror, IT, Pennywise, RSVLTS

You'll Float Too with RSVLTS New Pennywise Button-Down Collection

Take a trip to Derry as the infamous demonic clown Pennywise has arrived at RSVLTS for a brand new and deadly button-down collection

Prepare to float into the world of horror with RSVLTS' next spine-chilling button-down collection. The Spooky Season has arrived, and RSVLTS has started it off with some mystery solving as Mystery Inc (seen here) drives in, but now absolute horror has arrived. This following collection takes horror fans to Derry with the one and only Pennywise from Stephen King's IT! Three devilishly stylish button-down shirts have been conjured up that perfectly captures the essence of the nightmarish clown. Dive into the sewers with this nightmare from another dimension that consists of:

You'll Float Too RSVLTS' first button-down pays homage to the U.S.S. Georgie's ill-fated voyage. Witness this hauntingly beautiful print as the paper boat floats along the sewers of Derry with a sinister smile in the background. Pennywise and the circus have been blown off course and have come directly in contact with Georgie; watch your hands….



Georgie, Meet Pennywise After the U.S.S. Georgie gets swept away, horror strikes, and now RSVLTS comes face to face with Pennywise. This second shirt showcases those signature red balloons, floating ominously against a dark background, along with his true dreadlight form and the fate of Georgie. Dread and suspense arrive with this Kunuflex button-down, and now IT is ready to come home.



Pennywise, The Dancing Clown Last but not least, RSVLTS has also crafted a shirt that pays homage to Tim Curry 's unforgettable portrayal of Pennywise from the 1990s miniseries. This full art design features that terrifying classic costume with balloons in hand and a reflection of his spider form from his final confrontation with the Loser's Club. Horror fans will just bleed with nostalgia while wearing this shirt and easily get swept away down memory lane.



Not only does RSVLTS perfectly capture the horror of Pennywise and IT with these shirts, but their Kunuflex material brings maximum comfort, softness, and does not shrink or fade. All of these delightful button-downs will be offered in classic (unisex) styles/sizes for this collection for $70. This set perfectly gives fans old a new something dreadful for their wardrobe. Fans can wear them to show their love for the dancing clown or as the perfect attire for your next trip to the carnival (just watch out for storm drains). Unleash your inner Pennywise with RSVLTS today at 4 PM EST on RSVLTS.com and on their app! Hiya, Georgie….

