$10,000 Will Buy You A New Batman By Frank Miller, And More Besides

Frank Miller has been taking five-figure comic book art commissions in recent months through Comic Sketch Art. And a few have started to come through to collectors posting them online. This is what $10,000 bought one Legends Moreno, posting it to a private Facebook group, used here with permission.

While for the same amount, Don Zalewski got this Sin City piece on a 20 inch by 13 inch board, also posted her with permission.

And everyone seems very happy. Which also makes me wonder just how much DC Comics paid Frank Miller for the last two issues of Rorschach? He gets referenced in the comics' indicia as owning his own likeness rights – though just in the print edition, not the digital version. No, I don't know why.

With the passing of Steve Ditko, and courtesy of his name being all over the 300 and Sin City movies, Frank Miller may be the best known English-language comic book creator alive.

Comic book writer, penciler and inker, novelist, screenwriter, film director, and producer best known for his comic book stories and graphic novels such as Daredevil: Born Again, The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City, and 300, he also directed the film version of The Spirit, shared directing duties with Robert Rodriguez on Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and produced the film 300. He created the comic book characters Elektra for Marvel Comics' Daredevil series, and the character of Martha Washington for Give Me Liberty with Dave Gibbons, and

The Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot with Geof Darrow, both published by Dark Horse Comics.

He may have found a way to create a little nest egg going forward. He's only 64 years old, maybe he has retirement on his mind? So many comic book creators fail to return and work until they die. It would be nice if someone like Frank Miller was to buck the trend. And maybe knock out a couple of these every year to pay the rent and the grocery bill.