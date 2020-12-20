4 Thoughts On Overwatch: Tracer-London Calling #1 of 5

I used to play quite a bit of Overwatch when it first came out and was excited to see the team of Mariko Tamaki and Babs Tarr on an Overwatch comic. Therefore, I figured it'd be worth taking a look at what the team came up with.

Forgive me. I used to write for a punk 'zine and seeing comics use London Calling as the only title for their UK based comic is a trigger. What about Germfree Adolescents? Or Cut? Or The Feeding Of 5000? Or Give 'Em Enough Rope? Mariko Tamaki and Babs Tarr. That's a great pairing. 'Nuff said, right? Blizzard and Dark Horse unite the two talents in this first issue starring the hero shooter's iconic female hero, Tracer. (And yeah, calling Overwatch a hero shooter is a little loose, but it'll work for our purposes here.) There are many female heroes in Overwatch, but Tracer's a big part of the game's branding. Tarr is a great choice for a comic about a speedy heroine. Tarr previously drew Motor Crush, so she knows how to handle speed and motion in comics. Given that Tracer is a hero based around bursts of speed, there's quite a bit of Overwatch: Tracer-London Calling. As far as I can tell, Tarr also loves Overwatch, so I saw her name on the cover and had high hopes. Tarr didn't pencil alone, though. Hunter Clark helps out with layouts, and the credits page lists Heather Danforth with the opaque credit of drawing assistance. Tamaki's story expands on something cool inside Overwatch lore, and suggested by the British based level King's Row: Omnics, the series' one time antagonists now citizens are treated as second class citizens in the UK. Tracer, being a decent human being, won't stand for this, and off we go.

Overall, it's difficult to imagine a fan of the video game becoming unhappy with this issue. Overwatch: Tracer-London Calling 1 of 5 hits exactly the inclusive, positive tone of the game.