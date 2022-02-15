90s Teen Titan Risk Returns To Nightwing #89 With A Cybernetic Arm

Risk first appeared in Teen Titans #1 in 1996. Cody Driscoll was abducted by the alien race H'San Natall, but was able to escape with other abductees, who learned that they were all cuckoos, half-alien, half-human as part of a sleeper programme. With enhanced strength, speed and ability to take chances, he rebelled with the rest of the team and became a new Teen Titans, defending their adopted home and choosing the superhero name Risk.

Titan

During the events of Infinite Crisis, Superboy-Prime ripped off his right arm, with fellow Titan Argent saving his life.

Titan

 

It was made a point that he did not try and get a replacement arm of any sorts, he lived with his injury, even though at one point that saw him rage out against Cyborg.

Titan

In Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman-Prime, Risk returns in the battle of Earth's heroes against Superman-Prime in revenge for pulling off his right arm during Infinite Crisis, but Prime then tears Risk's left arm off as well.

Titan

They may have forgotten that last bit, Today, in Nightwing #89 crossing over with the recent plotline in Superman: Son Of Kal-El, Risk finally returns, sporting just the one cybernetic right arm, and fighting the super drone armies of Gamorra, known as The Rising.

DC Comics

Who know just how to deal with their target.

 

Man, Risk, we only just met you (again) after so long… cybernetic arm and all.

DC Comics

It's just that this "Superboy" had nothing to do with it. It's all a power play – and Risk is not alone…

DC Comics

Who else is going to be on the Gamorran deathlist?

NIGHTWING #89 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo
Superman/Nightwing crossover! Years ago,when Robin took his first uncertain steps away from Batman as his own hero, Superman stepped in and offered Dick Grayson crucial advice, support, and a name: Nightwing. Now it's time for Nightwing to return the favor.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/15/2022

