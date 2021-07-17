A Black Ops Team of His Own in Superman and the Authority #1 [Preview]

Finally, Superman has his own black ops team to send out to take care of the dirty business he's too scared to do himself in this preview of Superman and the Authority #1. What do you mean that doesn't sound like Superman? Haven't you ever heard the phrase "truth, justice, and the American way?" Well… this is the American way, dammit! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0521DC006

0521DC007 – SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1 (OF 4) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream Justice League. So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janin (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)!

In Shops: 7/20/2021

SRP: $4.99