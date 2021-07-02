A Civil Debate with the Red Skull in Captain America #30 [Preview]

For decades, Captain America has battled The Red Skull, attempting to thwart the Skull's Nazi agenda — well, except for that time during Secret Empire where Captain America himself was a Nazi… but let's not speak of that, okay? But has he ever tried sitting down to a nice dinner and chatting about it? Well, there's a first time for everything, so in this preview of Captain America #30, we find Steve Rogers sitting down for a meal with his arch-enemy. Will it work, or will Cap have to resort back to punching his lights out? Well, there's something to be said for appreciating the classics. Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30
MARVEL COMICS
APR210914
APR210916 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #30 CLARKE SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Alex Ross
THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN!
"ALL DIE YOUNG" ends here! Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his run on CAPTAIN AMERICA with an all-out fight to the finish with the Red Skull and the Power Elite!
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
