A Complete Set of Fox Feature's Samson Series Up for Auction

Samson, based on the biblical figure of the same name, was a super-strong and durable superhero who debuted in Fox Feature's iconic Fantastic Comics title. He later got his own series which ran for six issues. Said to be a direct descendant of the biblical figure in his origin in the debut issue of his own series, Samson inherited great strength and invulnerability from the biblical Samson, but like his namesake, his hair was key to his power. If his hair was cut, his strength would diminish dramatically. However, his hair always grew back quickly. An early rival of sorts to Superman possibly created by Will Eisner with artist Alex Blum, there's a complete set of the six-issue Fox Features Samson series up for auction in the 2022 May 29-30 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122222 at Heritage Auctions.

Samson was one of Fox Feature's most popular heroes during this period, and appeared in the entire Fantastic Comics #1-23 series, Samson #1-6 and Big 3 #1-6. Like many superheroes of this era, the character faced a variety of fictional dictators bent on world domination, and the super-scientists they often employed. Also in keeping with the custom of the times, Samson eventually gained an orphan sidekick named David who had no superpowers.

One of the most important of the Fox heroes, the Samson series is highly regarded by Fox collectors. Like most of Fox Feature's output of this period, none of the series is particularly easy to get, and Samson #5 is particularly sought after. A historically important part of the Golden Age, there's a complete set of the six-issue Fox Features Samson series up for auction in the 2022 May 29-30 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122222 at Heritage Auctions.

Samson #1 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1940) Condition: GD+. Bob Powell and George Tuska art. Overstreet notes a possible Lou Fine cover, but the Grand Comics Database thinks that it may be Ed Ashe. Cover detached, interior spine sealed with tape, and staples added. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $213.