A First Look Inside Absolute Batman Annual #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Daniel Warren Johnson regularly does live drawing videos of whatever he is drawing at the time on his YouTube channel. You should subscribe, I have. In the past, that has given folk advanced looks at all manner of Transformers stuff. But now he is shifting to the Absolute Batman annual, and getting even more interest…

From the San Diego Comic-Con Gotham panel with Batman editor Rob Levin, Matt Fraction, Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Daniel Warren Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Kyle Higgins, the Annual is about how Batman gets his Batmobile. And while on the panel there are jokes about Absolute Batman getting his Batmobile from a Carmax, and Daniel Warren Johnson stating that he had to find a real monster truck that still uses car keys rather than electronic access, Johnson also talked about the real-world relevance of his Absolute Batman Annual story, talking about his anger at the current world and how that will play out in the comic book. And he raised the roof in the room by concluding, about Absolute Batman Annual, with the line "Batman beating up white nationalists."

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Art by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant covers by NICK DRAGOTTA, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN (1:25)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN!

