Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: joe kelly, pepe larraz

A First Look Inside Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly & Pepe Larraz

This April will bring the first two issues of the newly relaunches Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz. And no, Mary Jane Watson will not be back together with Peter Parker. But the Juggernaut is in town…

Pepe Larraz is one of the very best superhero comic book artists working in monthly comics today, he is possibly the closest we have to a new Jim Lee, Todd McFarlane, Dale Keown or Frank Quitely. Heavily kinetic, hyper-detailed, utterly gorgeous. House Of X made him the superstar he is today, he got grabbed by Mark Millar for a brief Netflix sojourn, then he burned through Marvel's Blood Hunt and now smack bang into the new Amazing Spider-Man relaunch. And hey, writer Joe Kelly is pretty good too…

But it's Pepe Larraz who gets to show off here, in a big one-on-one fight scene between Spider-Man and the Juggernaut, giving us this great collision…

What's not to love?

Oh yes, and on the way, bringing back the genetic offspring of Spider-Man and Deadpool, Itsy Bitsy…here are the solicits for the first two issues out in April 2025.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR. (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GIL KANE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALIVE & THWIPPING!

The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RHINO RAMPAGE!

• What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man!

• That's right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body.

• And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!