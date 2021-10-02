A History of American Comics? Thank FOC It's Saturday, 2nd of October

Graphic novel Children Of The Woods by Joe Ciano and Josh Hixson for January 2022 is FOCing from dark Horse this weekend. After a tale of revenge leads to a monstrous outcome, Amber and Quinn pay the price for power and magic as they become the newest children of the Black Woods. As Amber becomes intertwined with the secrets of woods and the town they live in, Quinn learns he is not alone in the woods. And not all who reside there are welcoming.

Dark Horse also collects the ComiXology Originals comic Crema by Johnnie Christmas and Dante Luiz, in print for the first time. Esme, a barista, feels invisible, like a ghost . . . also, when Esme drinks too much coffee she actually sees ghosts. Yara, the elegant heir to a coffee plantation, is always seen, but only has eyes for Esme. Their world is turned upside down when the strange ghost of an old-world nobleman begs Esme to take his letter from New York City to a haunted coffee farm in Brazil, to reunite him with his lost love of a century ago. Bringing sinister tidings of unrequited love.

How did Stranger Things: Tomb Of Ybwen #1, Primordial #1, Unborn #1, Frontiersman #1, Human Remains #1, Technofreak #1, Bigfoot Frankenstein #1, Deathstroke Inc #1, and Inferno #1 do? #2 are up for all.

Red 5 Comics launches Carriers #1 by Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin, Jim O'Riley and Elias Martin . Fable, Gladius, Cherrybomb, Dark Dove: no one has heard of these brave heroes… yet… but they are the only thing standing between the citizens of New York and the unseen terrors that lurk all around them. A band of weaponized carrier pigeons, they soar the night sky looking for new threats and find their largest one yet when the Croc King comes climbing up out of the New York sewer!

Avengers #50/#750 is the big comic to kick off Penguin Random House's distribution of Marvel Comics, with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Darkhold Blade gives Blade a one-shot, a comic denied him for some time.

Death Of Doctor Strange gets its Avengers and Strange Academy one-shots.

Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley launch Hulk #1, with Bruce Banner piloting an intergalactic Hulk, with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 tiered covers.

Marvel Comics launches The Thing #1 by Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly . Renowned storyteller Walter Mosley brings his signature style to a sweeping saga of Yancy Street's favorite son that will range from the urban sprawl of the back alleys of Manhattan to the farthest reaches of the cosmos itself, with a 1:25 tier cover.

To Brokehoof, where gold and blood are mined alike. Now, stumbling towards its haunted forests comes a woman gripped not by greed — but the snarling rage of a mother in search of her child… fully returnable with tiered covers of 1:5, 1:10, 1:50, and 1:100 (below) tiered covers.

Digger #1 launches from Action Lab Comics by Marcelo Ferreira, Athila Fabbio and Michael Rodrigue . Jack Digger is a Gravedigger, a formerly legendary secret society of monster hunters who make sure the dead they bury stay six feet under. But after the most recent encounter with the supernatural, Digger's mentor hangs up the shovel and moves to Las Vegas to gamble away his Golden Years. Now, Digger must train a new Gravedigger: Emily Spade, a college burn out and mild alcoholic who is the only applicant willing to do the dirty job. Her life is falling apart and Digger's is already broken, but together they might be their small town's best hope of staying monster free!

DC launches Human Target #1 by Tom King and Greg Smallwood with a 1:25 cover.

