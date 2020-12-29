A Look Ahead At The Rather Delayed Catwoman: Soulstealer

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Catwoman: Soulstealer time? Not quite yet. Two of the DC Kids/YA graphic novels have been delayed and rescheduled for August 2021. Indestructibles: The First Fracture by Ridley Pearson and Berat Pekmezci was originally scheduled for 9th of March, but is now scheduled for the 3rd of August 2021. While Catwoman: Soulstealer by Louise Simonson, Sarah J. Maas, Samantha Dodge, was originally scheduled for the 2nd of March but is now scheduled for the 3rd of August 2021.

So you may have a bit longer to wait for the latter, so here's a sneak peek ahead.

Catwoman: Soulstealer
Catwoman: Soulstealer Credit: DC Comics
DC Comics Previews March 2021
Catwoman: Soulstealer Credit: DC Comics
DC Comics Previews March 2021
Catwoman: Soulstealer Credit: DC Comics
Catwoman: Soulstealer
Catwoman: Soulstealer Credit: DC Comics

CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER (THE GRAPHIC NOVEL) TP
written by SARAH J. MAAS
adaptation by LOUISE SIMONSON
art and cover by SAMANTHA DODGE
RESOLICIT | ON SALE 6/1/21
$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN
208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC
TRADE PAPERBACK
ISBN: 978-1-4012-9641-4
Sarah J. Maas's young adult novel is adapted as a graphic novel by comics legend Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge!
It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City…and now that Batman is gone, Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time…
Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind…
Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  