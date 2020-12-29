A Look Ahead At The Rather Delayed Catwoman: Soulstealer

Catwoman: Soulstealer time? Not quite yet. Two of the DC Kids/YA graphic novels have been delayed and rescheduled for August 2021. Indestructibles: The First Fracture by Ridley Pearson and Berat Pekmezci was originally scheduled for 9th of March, but is now scheduled for the 3rd of August 2021. While Catwoman: Soulstealer by Louise Simonson, Sarah J. Maas, Samantha Dodge, was originally scheduled for the 2nd of March but is now scheduled for the 3rd of August 2021.

So you may have a bit longer to wait for the latter, so here's a sneak peek ahead.

CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER (THE GRAPHIC NOVEL) TP

written by SARAH J. MAAS

adaptation by LOUISE SIMONSON

art and cover by SAMANTHA DODGE

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 6/1/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN

208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9641-4

Sarah J. Maas's young adult novel is adapted as a graphic novel by comics legend Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge!

It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City…and now that Batman is gone, Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time…

Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind…

Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?