A New Nation For Vampires In Avengers #45 (Spoilers)

I ran some Mindless Speculation last night regarding Marvel's Avengers titles, the upcoming Heroes Reborn event and Mephisto's role – and how vampires were playing their role. And today's Avengers #45 is very vampire-heavy, as the Marvel Universe starts to shift again. Dracula and the vampire nation are claiming Chernobyl as their own nation, and official recognition as such. A vampire Krakoa.

And Dracula making his address to the world. It does make it all sound as if there was a planned Blade/Dracula King In Black spin-off series or one-shot that just never happened, a bit like the Black Panther and Thor spinoffs from Empyre. Just one that never was announced.

And having Blade as an Avenger probably doesn't help smooth the diplomatic relations in this regard.

While in Washington DC, the Squadron Supreme member who is also a sitting member of Congress has to fight the battle on two fronts.

As we have noted, Squadron Supreme are now part of Mephisto's new plan. It is Squadron Supreme who replace the Avengers in Heroes Reborn – a world without any vampires, aside from Blade. And vampires as the children of Lilith, Mephisto's former partner, and rival to his power base in Hell. It all ties in.

