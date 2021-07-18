A Penultimate Preview of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #4

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. Below, we've got a preview of the penultimate issue of this series, which is good news on one front: there can't be many more deaths to go. Check out the preview below.
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
BOOM! STUDIOS
(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade
The mortal incarnation of Death, Laila Starr, must confront the cruel nature of her role in the universe when she once again encounters the future creator of immortality who is drawing ever closer to his destiny.
Laila finds it increasingly difficult to divert the man from his path, who this time recognizes her and what she is, as he is now driven by grief from a terrible tragedy…
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY211002 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE, by (W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.