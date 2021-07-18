A Penultimate Preview of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #4

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. Below, we've got a preview of the penultimate issue of this series, which is good news on one front: there can't be many more deaths to go. Check out the preview below.

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #4

The mortal incarnation of Death, Laila Starr, must confront the cruel nature of her role in the universe when she once again encounters the future creator of immortality who is drawing ever closer to his destiny.

Laila finds it increasingly difficult to divert the man from his path, who this time recognizes her and what she is, as he is now driven by grief from a terrible tragedy…

In Shops: 7/21/2021

