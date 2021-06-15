A Sinister Plot Revealed in Transformers Escape #4 [Preview]

In this preview of Transformers Escape #4, friendly reunions are interrupted by the discovery of an apparently sinister plot. Who is commandeering the escape ships planned to evacuate refugees from war-torn Cybertron? For that, you'll need the full issue, but you can enjoy a brief preview below.
TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH
IDW PUBLISHING
JAN210504
JAN210505 – TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR B HERZPLATTER – $3.99
(W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith
As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who's really hunting who?
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for JAN210505 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR B HERZPLATTER, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210504 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.