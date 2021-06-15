A Sinister Plot Revealed in Transformers Escape #4 [Preview]

In this preview of Transformers Escape #4, friendly reunions are interrupted by the discovery of an apparently sinister plot. Who is commandeering the escape ships planned to evacuate refugees from war-torn Cybertron? For that, you'll need the full issue, but you can enjoy a brief preview below.

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN210504

JAN210505 – TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR B HERZPLATTER – $3.99

(W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who's really hunting who?

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99