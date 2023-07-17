Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: A Vicious Circle, boom, lee bermejo, lewis larosa, sdcc

A Vicious Circle #2 Does More Than Punch Nazis, But Does That As Well

A Vicious Circle made quite the splash when the first issue debuted at the end of last year, thanks to Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo,

Comic book series A Vicious Circle made quite the splash when the first issue debuted at the end of last year, thanks in part to the pedigree of screenwriter and director Mattson Tomlin, who is currently busy working on both Batman 2 with Matt Reeves and adapting Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR for Netflix, and the artistic tour-de-force by industry superstar Lee Bermejo, who switched between a dozen art styles in the launch issue… sometimes on a single page.

Billed as a sequential story-telling event by publisher Boom Studios, readers and collectors have had to wait six months for the next double-length instalment, but at first glance, it appears to have been well worth the wait. With the amount of work going into this series, it's more akin to Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard Mythos or Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips Reckless graphic novellas. In between then and now, the first issue sold out and went back to press with a new cover by Sorrentino and was nominated for two Eisner Awards – for Best Single Issue/One Shot and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist for Bermejo.

And considering the Eisner Award ceremony will be taking place at Comic-Con International at the end of the week, where Bermejo will be attending with Boom, it's rather perfect timing that A Vicious Circle #2 will be in stores this Wednesday.

Whether Bermejo claims a trophy or two on Friday night, fans will not want to wait to grab a copy of A Vicious Circle #2. Not only does this middle chapter in the trilogy reveal the origin of Thacker and Ferris's bloodsoaked rivalry and cursed time travel, but it takes the time-honoured comic book tradition of "punching Nazis" to brutal and shocking next level.

And even as this chapter answers quite a few questions about the nature of the two rivals' relationship, it asks even more questions than the answers it provides. Will Tomlin and Bermejo resolve those unanswered questions in the final chapter?

A Vicious Circle #2 is in stores on Wednesday, July 19th, also known as Preview Night at San Diego Comic-Con where Boom will have copies of the highly limited Lewis LaRosa variant available at their booth. Bermejo will be on hand to sign copies beginning on Thursday and appearing on several panels throughout the show… perhaps he'll drop some hints as to what's yet to come?

VICIOUS CIRCLE #2 (OF 3) CVR A BERMEJO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR230348

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A/CA) Lee Bermejo

Filled cover to cover with some of the most groundbreaking art in present day comics, the second installment of this enthralling series sees Thacker and Ferris jump from 2090 Copenhagen to 1938 Nazi Germany.

As the story leaps backward toward the stunning finale, will bitter enemies remain just that, or is there more to their murderous and time-transcending relationship? The hotly-anticipated second act of the time-traveling modern masterpiece by artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned) and writer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman: Part II), perfect for fans of BRZRKR and Time Before Time, will leave fans breathless! In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $9.99

