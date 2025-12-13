Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ebay, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #1 Sells Raw On eBay For $300 as this weekend ramps up Absolute Batman comic book speculation

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta was launched in 2024 to much acclaim and high sales, topping the chart with around 150,000 orders from comic book stores. It has now gone to ten printings, with orders for the most receent issues at 200,000 and then 300,000 for the Absolute Joker origin issue. Which means there has also been increased demand for that first issue, even though at the time there seemed plenty of copies to go around.

Copies of Absolute Batman #1 had been edging to and then topping $150 even in a raw and unslabbed/ungraded fashion. Yesterday someone bought five copies for $900, or $180 each. And then today, someone just bit the bullet and bought a Absolute Batman #1 raw for $300.

Other versions, have seen Absolute Batman #1 Raw Logo Foil go for $100 today, with the sixth printing sell for $20, the Free Batman Day version of Absolute Batman #1 sell for $15. while copies of issue 2 are going for a mere $20. Again, all ungraded unslabbed copies.

Graded 9.9 slabbed copies have sold for $750, previously, but they are hard to come by. Two copies at 9.8 graded and slabbed, but also signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta sold for $840 the pair last week. The new demand for Absoolute Batman #1 hasn't yet been recorded for slabbed copies, but it all seems to have happened this weekend. Expect more record sales to come.

Right now on eBay, you can bid for a signed and 9.8 slabbed copy of Absolute Batman #1 currently at $255, from 9 bids with an hour to go. You can still buy a raw copy for $133, but it is in Australia while there are three copies for $125 each in the USA right here. Though I expect in half an hour there won't be.

Did you buy Absolute Batman #1 and is it bagged and boarded in a longbox? Would you be willing to turn it into a month's worth of supermarket shopping for your family?

