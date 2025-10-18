Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #13 Sold Almost 200,000 Copies, No Blind Bag Required

Article Summary Absolute Batman #13 sold nearly 200,000 copies, matching sales with DC's blind-bagged K.O. #1 event.

Scott Snyder shares that DC only hoped for solid sales, but Absolute Batman continues to exceed expectations.

Issue #13 marks a major showdown: Batman faces Bane, while the Absolute Universe attracts top creative teams.

Upcoming issues promise big moments with Catwoman and the much-anticipated return of Joker and artist Jock.

Last week, the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List ran a surprising statistic. It wasn't that DC's K.O. #1 had beaten Absolute Batman #13 in the chart, but that it didn't beat it by much. DC's K.O. was the launch issue of the big new DC event comic and came with a blind bag promotion. But Absolute Batman #13 held its own, remarkable for a modern-day comic book series one year in. Now, during an AMA, Scott Snyder has dropped the other shoe, revealing that Absolute Batman #13 had received orders for just shy of 200,000. This explains the statistic but also demonstrates just how well this comic book – and the Absolute Universe – are doing. Scott Snyder said,

"When I was on the original Batman run, I was brand new, and did not feel at all that I deserved that position. I lived in this constant state of imposter syndrome and anxiety, and as much as I loved what we were doing, and loved working with Greg, it was just extremely stressful every month for those five or six years, knowing that the book was crucial to the success of DC, and needed to stay above 80 or 90,000 copies, but also needed to be something. On a creative level, being on that book in particular, or Spider-Man at Marvel, it's a really specific mass, and a really difficult but exhilarating balancing act. This time around, I just don't feel any pressure whatsoever because we never thought the book would be as a successful as it is. All DC was hoping for was solid sales, but honestly the book was approaching almost 200,000 copies that issue #13 this month. So for us, that sort of success is completely mind-blowing but also just icing on the cake."

I wonder how Absolute Batman #14 and #15 will do?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? October 29, 2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

