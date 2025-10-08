Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, frank miller, scott snyder

Absolute Batman Will Not Be An Urban Legend (#13 Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #13

Article Summary Absolute Batman steps out of the shadows and addresses Gotham, moving away from the urban legend status.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta deliver a blue-collar Batman who takes a direct, public stand against villains.

Issue #13 showcases Batman making a powerful speech, echoing moments from Year One and The Dark Knight Returns.

This bold move changes the core of Absolute Batman, reshaping how Gotham and readers perceive the hero forever.

Batman doesn't do a lot of speeches. But he should. Because when they land, they land hard. And they are mostly written by Frank Miller. Such as this one from Batman Year One drawn by David Mazzuchelli, you know, the one Kevin Smith ruined. Yes, that one.

And then, from Frank and Klaus Janson, this one from Dark Knight Returns.

The problem is that Batman is meant to be an urban legend, and so making some public speech might run counter to the concept of the character. But what about Absolute Batman? Well, it turns out that this character, as well as being a blue-collar working-class Batman, both punching up and bulking up, is not going to be an urban legend. He's going to go public.

Lots of people talk back to the TV. Not quite as many get listened to. And so Batman addressed Gotham.

And doing his best Michael Keaton impersonation in the process. It's all a bit V For Vendetta, is it not? Just with less fannying around… and more playing up to the propensities of the crowd rather than satirically criticising them in a Monty Pythonesque fashion…

Absolute Batman is a little more on the nose with thois sort of thing. And it will be hard to put the frog back in the box over this one. Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

