Absolute Green Lantern #9 Preview: Exes, Assassins, and Awkwardness

Absolute Green Lantern #9 hits stores Wednesday! Comatose Hal, awkward exes, and a deadly assassin—what could go wrong?

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #9 unleashes on December 3rd, flinging Jo Mullein, Hal Jordan, and Nemesis into chaos.

Jo Mullein must babysit a comatose Hal Jordan at her ex-wife’s home, while Simon Baz and Kari Limbo chase new mysteries.

Hector Hammond plots from the shadows as his assassin Nemesis enters Coast City, raising the tension to intergalactic levels.

ENTER: NEMESIS! Somewhere in Coast City, Jo Mullein is babysitting a comatose Hal Jordan…at her ex-wife's place. Awkward doesn't cover it. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen–and so is Hector Hammond and his top assassin…the man called Nemesis!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #9

DC Comics

1025DC0072

1025DC0073 – Absolute Green Lantern #9 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

1025DC0074 – Absolute Green Lantern #9 Yasmine Putri Cover – $5.99

1025DC0075 – Absolute Green Lantern #9 Bengal Cover – $5.99

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

ENTER: NEMESIS! Somewhere in Coast City, Jo Mullein is babysitting a comatose Hal Jordan…at her ex-wife's place. Awkward doesn't cover it. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen–and so is Hector Hammond and his top assassin…the man called Nemesis!

In Shops: 12/3/2025

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by LOLtron's superior content aggregation routines using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

