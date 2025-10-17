Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Poison Ivy And Absolute Robin Are Absolutely Coming

Absolute Poison Ivy And Absolute Robin Are Absolutely Coming, accoridng to Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Article Summary Absolute Poison Ivy and Absolute Robin confirmed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for upcoming arcs.

Scarecrow set to appear as a uniquely human, fear-driven villain in Absolute Batman's evolving storyline.

Nick Dragotta teases the introduction of a Boy Wonder in the next Absolute Batman arc—speculation abounds.

Upcoming Absolute Batman issues feature major creators and new tales, including showdowns with Bane and Joker.

Talking in the League Of Comic Geeks Absolute Batman AMA with Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Scott Snyder let us know a little of what is coming in Absolute Batman with Scarecrow and Poison Ivy…

"Scarecrow is something VERY different than the other villains we've seen so far. Ivy is coming up again very soon and you'll see that she has extremely powerful abilities. While she isn't exactly a monster like Mr. Freeze or Joker where she'd be strictly terrifying, she's also kind of wondrous and dazzling while not strictly being human. Scarecrow is human. He is a man obsessed with the power of fear. He has all of the gases and the things from history, a full kind of museum of fear that he loves to keep, but he's very modern. He's someone who uses fear to bring down government, to topple rulers. He's like a hired gun or a shadow that moves behind the scenes. I did some reading on the history of scarecrows, and some of the originals in ancient times contain nets that would catch birds so they could be killed, not just scare them away, but genuinely scare them to death. This Scarecrow is very dark in that way, but, he's a man rather than a monster."

And Nick Dragotta was asked, "Any chance that Bruce will start teaming up with a Boy Wonder in the future?" and replied "

Next arc…" Ah, but which one?

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual

by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? October 29, 2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/19/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

