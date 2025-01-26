Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, trump's titans
Absolute Trump's Titans #1 in Keenspot's April 2025 Solicitations
Absolute Trump's Titans #1 by John Barron and Shawn Remulac in Keenspot's April 2025 solicits and solicitations.
Trump's Titans get an Absolute version of themselves in Keenspot's April 2025 solicits and solicitations, as the political parody gets revamped in the fashion of DC Comics' Absolute line with an Absolute Batman parody cover to kick things off. John Barron and Shawn Remulac return to the White House, just as Donald Trump does, but this time he is bringing his friends, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance… Here is everything Keenspot has planned for April, as well as the launch of Ruben Romero, Alexandre Santana and Sergio Melegrit's Chamberlains #1.
ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR A ABSOLUTE BATMAN PARODY
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251721
FEB251722 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR B GARBAGE PEOPLE
FEB251723 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR C GET READY JD VANCE
FEB251724 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR D RFK EATS T REX
FEB251725 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR E MUSK GI JOE #65 PARODY
FEB251726 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR F CHILDREN OF DONALD
FEB251727 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR G METAL COVER
FEB251728 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR H HOLOFOIL FLIP CVR
FEB251729 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR I BLANK SKETCH
FEB251730 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR J 25 COPY INCV FAKE NEWS
(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac
By popular (vote) demand, beloved creator John Barron returns to the outlandish fictional character that made him famous-President Donald J. Trump! The Barronverse absolutely continues in Absolute Trump's Titans #1, and this time around The Donald has an all-new team of Titans! Meet Elon Musk, richest man on Earth and "First Buddy" of your favorite president! Health-obsessed and vaccine-hating nepo baby RFK Jr, who will eat a T-Rex in this issue! Vivek Ramaswamy, the team's token non-white billionaire, who has a hankering to eliminate both Social Security and Medicare! Oh, and apparently Vice President JD Vance is in this, too. Titans new and old unite in this collector's item first issue with bonus pull-out poster!
In Shops: Apr 30, 2025
CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR (MR)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251731
FEB251732 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR B TODD SKULL (MR)
FEB251733 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR C TODD SKULL (MR)
FEB251734 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR D TODD SKULL (MR)
FEB251735 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR E TODD SKULL (MR)
FEB251736 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP (MR)
FEB251737 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR G METAL COVER (MR)
FEB251738 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR H BLANK SKETCH (MR)
FEB251739 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR I 20 COPY INCV VIRGIN FLIP
(W) Ruben Romero (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior
In development with Sony Entertainment! In the gritty underbelly of Harlem, young Terrence is left to fend for himself after his sister, Kiara, leaves him with their abusive father. Years later she reappears, a formidable vampire with a dark purpose. Kiara transforms Terrence and his loyal crew of gangbangers into creatures of the night, offering them a chance to escape their brutal existence. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to Blood World City, a hidden metropolis teeming with supernatural beings. As they delve into this dangerous new world, Terrence and his gang must adapt to their newfound powers and fight for survival against rival gangs.
In Shops: Apr 30, 2025
DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR A J HAMMOND
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251740
FEB251741 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR B J HAMMOND
FEB251742 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR C BILLY PARKER ACTION FIGURE
FEB251743 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR D ROB POTCHAK
FEB251744 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR E METAL CVR
FEB251745 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP
(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) J Hammond
From the creator of Junior High Horrors and X-Liefelds comes the final showdown between the Easter Bunny and what's left of The Dirty Dozen. Last issue, Peter had been captured and the torture began. Will he get out of the frying pan and finish the mission, or is it going to be Easter without candy around the world? Definitely not for kids, as this ultra-violent final issue kicks it up another notch and stains the pages red!
In Shops: Apr 09, 2025
GLOPPLE #2 CVR A JOSE CHIRINOS
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251746
FEB251747 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR B MATT CHAMBERS
FEB251748 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR C MATT CHAMBERS COLORING BOOK
FEB251749 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR D 10 COPY SKARE KRO INCV
(W) Matt Cole (A / CA) Jose Chirinos
Nominated for "Best Kids Comic" by the Ringo Awards, Matt Cole's Glopple now teams with Keenspot! The newly independent Glopple has become Dallas' unlikely hero, earning growing admiration for his victories. But when Gary, a local businessman turned powerful villain after a botched experiment, emerges as a formidable threat, the city's protector faces his greatest challenge yet. Get ready for a high-stakes showdown as Glopple battles for Dallas' future!
In Shops: Apr 30, 2025
GREENHORNS #3 CVR A FABBIO & PANTAZIS (RES)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251750
FEB251751 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR B FABBIO & PANTAZIS (RES)
FEB251752 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR C HOLOFOIL FLIP COVER (RES)
(W) Mike Rosenzweig (A) Marco Leone (CA) Athila Fabbio, Pete Pantazis
After the unthinkable, Alva makes a startling journey to unlock the location of his kidnapped niece. But is Isadora stuck with demon Camaztoz, or is it stuck with her? Plus, Charles Edward finds his worth.
In Shops: Apr 16, 2025
KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR A WILSON GANDOLPHO (MR)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251753
FEB251754 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR B GANDOLPHO QUEEN HOMAGE
FEB251755 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR C GANDOLPHO SKY RANGERS
FEB251756 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR D HOLOFOIL FLIP
FEB251757 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR E METAL COVER
FEB251758 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR F FREE 25 COPY VIRGIN HOLOFOIL
(W) Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho
In this shocking second issue (which hits stores right before the Kids These Days back-up adventure in the Free Comic Book Day 2025 special, Mark Spears Monsters #0!), a mysterious pipe smoking badass cyborg alien has arrived on Earth searching for the four who wield the Cavo Gems. Is he here to help or slaughter our misfit heroes? Find out in this next action-packed issue! Not appropriate for kids under 18 and those living in Wisconsin.
In Shops: Apr 23, 2025
ROBOT + GIRL #7 CVR A MIKE WHITE
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
FEB251759
(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White
Mari manages to find A.R.R.A. being forced to fight in the gladiator arena and needs to take drastic measures to free him from his captors. Lines may have to be crossed in order to save her friend, and she must ask herself if she is willing to do what is necessary to get him back.
In Shops: Apr 09, 2025
- ROBOT + GIRL #7 CVR B MIKE WHITE HOLOFOIL