Absolute Trump's Titans #1 in Keenspot's April 2025 Solicitations

Absolute Trump's Titans #1 by John Barron and Shawn Remulac in Keenspot's April 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Absolute Trump's Titans #1 brings back Trump with a new team of Titans in Keenspot's April 2025 lineup.

Chamberlains #1 launches a thrilling vampire gang saga set in the supernatural underworld of Harlem.

Keenspot's April 2025 solicits include titles like Dyed Hard, Glopple, and a variety of new comic debuts.

Explore unique cover variations and storylines across Keenspot's releases, with something for every comic fan.

Trump's Titans get an Absolute version of themselves in Keenspot's April 2025 solicits and solicitations, as the political parody gets revamped in the fashion of DC Comics' Absolute line with an Absolute Batman parody cover to kick things off. John Barron and Shawn Remulac return to the White House, just as Donald Trump does, but this time he is bringing his friends, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance… Here is everything Keenspot has planned for April, as well as the launch of Ruben Romero, Alexandre Santana and Sergio Melegrit's Chamberlains #1.

ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR A ABSOLUTE BATMAN PARODY

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251721

FEB251722 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR B GARBAGE PEOPLE

FEB251723 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR C GET READY JD VANCE

FEB251724 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR D RFK EATS T REX

FEB251725 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR E MUSK GI JOE #65 PARODY

FEB251726 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR F CHILDREN OF DONALD

FEB251727 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR G METAL COVER

FEB251728 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR H HOLOFOIL FLIP CVR

FEB251729 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR I BLANK SKETCH

FEB251730 – ABSOLUTE TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR J 25 COPY INCV FAKE NEWS

(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac

By popular (vote) demand, beloved creator John Barron returns to the outlandish fictional character that made him famous-President Donald J. Trump! The Barronverse absolutely continues in Absolute Trump's Titans #1, and this time around The Donald has an all-new team of Titans! Meet Elon Musk, richest man on Earth and "First Buddy" of your favorite president! Health-obsessed and vaccine-hating nepo baby RFK Jr, who will eat a T-Rex in this issue! Vivek Ramaswamy, the team's token non-white billionaire, who has a hankering to eliminate both Social Security and Medicare! Oh, and apparently Vice President JD Vance is in this, too. Titans new and old unite in this collector's item first issue with bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251731

FEB251732 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR B TODD SKULL (MR)

FEB251733 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR C TODD SKULL (MR)

FEB251734 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR D TODD SKULL (MR)

FEB251735 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR E TODD SKULL (MR)

FEB251736 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP (MR)

FEB251737 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR G METAL COVER (MR)

FEB251738 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR H BLANK SKETCH (MR)

FEB251739 – CHAMBERLAINS #1 (OF 3) CVR I 20 COPY INCV VIRGIN FLIP

(W) Ruben Romero (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior

In development with Sony Entertainment! In the gritty underbelly of Harlem, young Terrence is left to fend for himself after his sister, Kiara, leaves him with their abusive father. Years later she reappears, a formidable vampire with a dark purpose. Kiara transforms Terrence and his loyal crew of gangbangers into creatures of the night, offering them a chance to escape their brutal existence. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to Blood World City, a hidden metropolis teeming with supernatural beings. As they delve into this dangerous new world, Terrence and his gang must adapt to their newfound powers and fight for survival against rival gangs.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR A J HAMMOND

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251740

FEB251741 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR B J HAMMOND

FEB251742 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR C BILLY PARKER ACTION FIGURE

FEB251743 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR D ROB POTCHAK

FEB251744 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR E METAL CVR

FEB251745 – DYED HARD #3 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) J Hammond

From the creator of Junior High Horrors and X-Liefelds comes the final showdown between the Easter Bunny and what's left of The Dirty Dozen. Last issue, Peter had been captured and the torture began. Will he get out of the frying pan and finish the mission, or is it going to be Easter without candy around the world? Definitely not for kids, as this ultra-violent final issue kicks it up another notch and stains the pages red!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

GLOPPLE #2 CVR A JOSE CHIRINOS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251746

FEB251747 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR B MATT CHAMBERS

FEB251748 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR C MATT CHAMBERS COLORING BOOK

FEB251749 – GLOPPLE #2 CVR D 10 COPY SKARE KRO INCV

(W) Matt Cole (A / CA) Jose Chirinos

Nominated for "Best Kids Comic" by the Ringo Awards, Matt Cole's Glopple now teams with Keenspot! The newly independent Glopple has become Dallas' unlikely hero, earning growing admiration for his victories. But when Gary, a local businessman turned powerful villain after a botched experiment, emerges as a formidable threat, the city's protector faces his greatest challenge yet. Get ready for a high-stakes showdown as Glopple battles for Dallas' future!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GREENHORNS #3 CVR A FABBIO & PANTAZIS (RES)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251750

FEB251751 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR B FABBIO & PANTAZIS (RES)

FEB251752 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR C HOLOFOIL FLIP COVER (RES)

(W) Mike Rosenzweig (A) Marco Leone (CA) Athila Fabbio, Pete Pantazis

After the unthinkable, Alva makes a startling journey to unlock the location of his kidnapped niece. But is Isadora stuck with demon Camaztoz, or is it stuck with her? Plus, Charles Edward finds his worth.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR A WILSON GANDOLPHO (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251753

FEB251754 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR B GANDOLPHO QUEEN HOMAGE

FEB251755 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR C GANDOLPHO SKY RANGERS

FEB251756 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR D HOLOFOIL FLIP

FEB251757 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR E METAL COVER

FEB251758 – KIDS THESE DAYS #2 CVR F FREE 25 COPY VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

(W) Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

In this shocking second issue (which hits stores right before the Kids These Days back-up adventure in the Free Comic Book Day 2025 special, Mark Spears Monsters #0!), a mysterious pipe smoking badass cyborg alien has arrived on Earth searching for the four who wield the Cavo Gems. Is he here to help or slaughter our misfit heroes? Find out in this next action-packed issue! Not appropriate for kids under 18 and those living in Wisconsin.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ROBOT + GIRL #7 CVR A MIKE WHITE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

FEB251759

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Mari manages to find A.R.R.A. being forced to fight in the gladiator arena and needs to take drastic measures to free him from his captors. Lines may have to be crossed in order to save her friend, and she must ask herself if she is willing to do what is necessary to get him back.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

ROBOT + GIRL #7 CVR B MIKE WHITE HOLOFOIL

