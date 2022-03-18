Action Comics #1041 Preview: Now That's How You Make an Entrance

Superman may be the hero needed in this preview of Action Comics #1041, but Midnighter is the hero this villain deserves. Because he deserved no less than to be sworn at, gutted by an ax, and then vomited on. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1041

DC Comics

0122DC095

0122DC096 – Action Comics #1041 Julian Totino Tedesco Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici, Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

REMATCH! Superman puts what he's learned on Warworld to the test as he faces Mongul's unstoppable, reanimated warrior known as the Unmade. But it may be too late for Mongul to salvage his empire before an ancient prophecy is fulfilled. One of Superman's inner circle will fall, another will be resurrected at a terrible cost, and the Authority's traitor will be revealed in the conclusion to part one of the Warworld Saga!

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

