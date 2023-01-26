Adam Cahoon Replaces George Kambadais On The Nasty From Vault Comics Adam Cahoon has replaced George Kambadais of The Nasty from Vault Comics from issue 3 onwards.

Sometimes you can't help but join the dots. The Nasty is a new Scottish horror comic book series by John Lees and George Kambadais, originally solicited from Vault Comics for September 2022. "Calling all scary movie fans! Scotland, 1994. Eighteen-year-old Thumper Connell still has an imaginary friend: the masked killer from his favourite slasher film. Thumper is obsessed with horror and always has been. He fills his time with scary VHS rentals and hanging out with his fellow fans, The Murder Club. But everything changes when his local video shop acquires one of the notorious films known as "video nasties" – films so scary, they're the target of the British Moral Decency League's crusade to ban and burn. But it's only a movie, right? It's all just imaginary, isn't it? A story about the perception of evil, the power of genre, the love of fandom, the need to create art, oh, and crap-your-pants TERROR!"

It didn't come out then, and was instead solicited for March 2023.

Now Vault Comics has issued a press release that "Adam Cahoon will be the new series artist for The Nasty beginning with issue #3. Having already contributed art to the first two issues of The Nasty, Cahoon's work is a perfect fit for the horror-comedy series written by John Lees with letters by Jim Campbell." It continues;

"I couldn't be more excited about having been brought on board this team," said Cahoon. "This is the kind of book you dream of as an artist. It overflows with heart and humor, stirred up in a giant pot of gore and terror with absolute grace by John's deft hand. The minute i was given his fictitious movie titles to illustrate, I knew this was a project I wanted to be a part of, and at every stage as my involvement in the book grew, I have felt absolutely at home creatively. The amount of freedom I've been given to stuff tiny jokes into every crevice of the background has been so rewarding. From the gate it was apparent that John and I share a very similar sense of humor that can only spell trouble when we come together and with the addition of Kurt Michael Russel on colors things are going to get nasty." "It has been such a pleasure to have Adam join the team," added The Nasty writer Lees. "I immediately fell in love with his work when I saw the array of fictional movie poster designs he'd crafted for Monster-Dome Video, one of our story's central locations. They showed me that he was well-attuned to the sensibilities of The Nasty. And I've only grown more impressed with Adam since his pages started coming in. It's a challenge to step into a world with already-set character designs, to stay true to an established aesthetic while bringing your own touch, but Adam has pulled it off with panache. Already, he has made this world and these characters his own. And I've been so impressed with his work ethic and enthusiasm throughout. I couldn't be happier to have Adam as my creative partner on this story that means so much to me!" The Nasty #1 hits store shelves in March 2023, and will feature a full suite of gorgeously terrifying variant covers from some of the hottest artists in comics, including Killadelphia's Jason Shawn Alexander, Giant Days' Max Sarin, Nightfall: Double Feature's Maan House, Door to Door Night by Night's Sally Cantirino, Barbaric's Robert Wilson IV, & more.

George Kambadais, solicited artist for The Nasty #1 and 2 is not mentioned once, save on an amended copy of the cover to the first issue that now sees artistic duties shared between Kambadis and Cahoon. As I said, you can join the dots yourself.