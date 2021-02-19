After 29 Years At DC Comics, Vince Letterio Joins Dynamite

Earlier this week, Dynamite Entertainment announced they were hiring longstanding comic book industry figure Jim Sokolowski, who was let go by DC Comics as part of a Warner Bros/AT&T employee cut across the board. They have now announced that they are hiring a second DC Comics "lifer", Vince Letterio, who was let go by DC Comics as Director – Publishing Operations after 28 years and 10 months. Dynamite has now managed to pick up all that experience for the price of one employee.

Vince Letterio joins Dynamite in his new role as Director of Direct Market Sales. With nearly 40 years as a prominent figure in the business, his experience is unmatched. With a start managing the historic New Jersey-based retailer Steve's Comic Relief for a decade, he went on to almost 29 years at DC, bolstering their connections to retailers and expanding their publishing initiatives. . Dynamite has had a bit of a rough year, this hire may well help that.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team and creators at Dynamite and excited to be once again working with the fine Direct Market retailers and Diamond Comic Distributors," said Vince Letterio. "With my experience not only on the publisher side, but with retailers and creators, it will be exciting to reconnect with many old friends and make even more from this new position."

"We're very fortunate to be bringing someone of Vince's caliber to Dynamite," added Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "He is one of the most respected people in the industry, and played a key role in the growth of DC's business for nearly three decades. We've worked hand in hand with Vince on crossovers with DC, and saw the results of his initiatives. His reputation with retailers is second to none. I'm looking forward to his working with our team to increase Dynamite's sales and market share in the industry"

Anyone else, formerly at DC Comics, fancy making Dynamite their home?