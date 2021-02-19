Dynamite Hires DC's Jim Sokolowski and Diamond's Nick Pentz

Jim Sokolowski was one of many longstanding DC Comics employees to be made redundant in 2020 as a result of AT&T/Warners company-wide cutbacks. Over the weekend, we stated that we may see at least one announced as returning to the comics industry this week, and Jim is that man.

Jim Sokolowski was VP, Comic Book Specialty & Newsstand Sales at DC Comics from 2015-2020. Before that he was SVP, Sales & Business Development at Archie Comics from 2012-2015. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer/ Publishing at Marvel from 2008 to 2011 and before that Executive Director of Publishing Operations at DC from 2004 to 2008. And now all that experience belongs to Dynamite Entertainment, who have appointed him Dynamite VP and Associate Publisher.

Dynamite states that at previous companies, he has been significantly involved in expanding sales and business partnerships in many categories. And that with Dynamite he will be working both with licensors and creative talent to hone and expand the publisher's initiatives. Dynamite has had a bit of a rough year, this hire may well help that as "Ski" is well-regarded across the comics industry.

"Having worked at Marvel and DC as well as other publishers, I'm excited to work with one who has also had an incredible track record and in multiple genres and categories," said Sokolowski. "Looking at the entire publishing library that Dynamite has, from comics to prose, retrospective books, instructional and art books, and so much more, this is a new challenge that I'm looking forward to. I'm psyched at the opportunity to work with the Dynamite team in continuing their momentum as one of the most unique and visionary forces in the industry."

Dynamite has also hired Diamond Comic Distributors graphic designer Nick Pentz, who previously worked on the Previews catalogue, and promotions like Free Comic Book Day and Halloween ComicFest, to work on the design of Dynamite's comic books and graphic novels.