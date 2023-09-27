Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: agatha harkness, Darkhold, scarlet witch

Agatha Harkness Gets A Brand New Darkhold (Spoilers)

Stephanie Phillips has been writing the Contest of Chaos Annuals published by Marvel Comics that conclude today Agatha Hatkness.

Stephanie Phillips has been writing the Contest of Chaos Annuals published by Marvel Comics that conclude today with an Avengers Annual. Which has seen Marvel Comics witch Agatha Harkness, in her new rejuvenated form, creating chaos battles between the superheroes of the Marvel Universe, ahead of the creation of a new Darkhold.

The Darkhold, also known as The Book of Sins, is a Marvel Comics grimoire and collection of iron-bound scrolls containing the collected magical knowledge of the Elder God-turned demon Chthon, the first practitioner of dark magics in the Marvel Universe. It has also turned up in the Marvel TV and movies a fair bit, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, Runaways Season 3, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Next year will see Disney+ launch Agatha: Darkhold Diaries to be written and directed by Jac Schaeffer and starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness.

The previous Darkhold comic book series saw Scarlet Witch merge with the original flesh Darkhold. But at the conclusion of the Contest of Choas Annuals, it seems we have a very new Darkhold to deal with indeed..

A living embodiment of the Darkhold grimoire, bound to Agatha Harkness, in another land, another place.

The Darkhold is now in the form of a child. a new Darkhold for the Marvel Universe, and a year ahead of the launch of the TV series that, possibly, may play off this new reality,,,

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230695

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Duarte, Alberto Foche (CA) Paco Medina

CONTEST OF CHAOS FINALE! When Agatha pits the Avengers against the winners of the previous chaos battles, they realize they must choose between saving their friends and stopping the creation of the new Darkhold. But their choice may have consequences that no one – not even Agatha – could have imagined. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 SRP: $4.99

