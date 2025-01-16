Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: Al Milgrom, heritage

Al Milgrom Amazing Spider-Man #194 Cover Art Sells For Over A Million

Al Milgrom's original cover art for Amazing Spider-Man #194 sells at auction for over a million dollars at Heritage Auctions.

Al Milgrom's original cover art for Amazing Spider-Man #194 has just sold at auction for over a million dollars. The first appearance of Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, went under the hammer last Friday for $1,020,00 to become the most valuable Spider-Man cover ever sold at auction. and while not sold by Al Milgrom, who sold the art a long time ago. at the consignor's direction, a portion of the proceeds from its sale will go to Al Milgrom.

"As we've been seeing for some time in our auctions, it's impossible to predict the ceiling for the best comic art," says Todd Hignite, Executive Vice President. "The market is just incredibly deep for such singular examples, and this cover's record-setting price led to a diverse group of amazing results." "Little did I know that my artistic effort on this cover would go on to become one of the most iconic covers of the 1970s," Milgrom says. "I've signed hundreds, perhaps thousands, of autographs on this comic for legions of fans."

Also in Heritage's January 9-12 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction, the first appearance of Robin in Detective Comics #38 CGC Very Fine 8.0 from The Lester Schilke Collection sold for $132,000, a record sale for the comic. The whole auction brought in $10.79 million. Other sales included:

"Bidders were particularly excited about fresh-to-market material, particularly new material from the Golden Age," says Heritage Auctions Vice President Barry Sandoval. "These comics are now more than 80 years old, and collectors often wonder if there are any discoveries yet to be made. For now, at least, that answer is a resounding yes."

