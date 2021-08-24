Alan Moore Talks Extinction Rebellion As Two Week Protest Begins

Last night, I took a trip to Orbital Comics in London's Leicester Square, only to find my journey impeded by police reaction to Extinction Rebellion's protest, beginning a two-week series of protests across London. Without the police, of course, everything would have been fine. And then started belting out a warning on the loudspeaker that they were about to arrest everybody. Without actually arresting anybody. I made my excuses and left.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Extinction Rebellion Around Orbital Comics in London's Leicester Square Last Night (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx58qJy2sVI)

Maybe I should have stayed. Alan Moore, a keen supporter of Extinction Rebellion made a video himself in support of the movement and the protest. His first film, The Show, is out this week but somehow, unlike some other folk, he didn't use the opportunity to plug it.

"Hello, I'm Alan Moore and I'm here to ask you to please continue your support for Extinction Rebellion. There have been a lot of things that have changed over the last couple of years and unfortunately there have been an awful lot of things that haven't changed. We are still in the same precarious situation, and our entire future is in that situation. It is literally hanging in the balance. Give extinction rebellion all of your support because this is the most vital issue in our entire planet's history support them in any way that you can, and then with a bit of luck, you will have a world in which your children and your grandchildren will be able to survive to live and to make their protests known, I don't know what I can say beyond that this is the most vital issue that is confronting all of us at the present and we should all do everything that we can to put our shoulders to the wheel and help with this. Take care of yourselves."

Today, Extinction Rebellion will have a protest by elderly supports at Tooley Street, London Bridge to demand that pension companies stop investing in oil and gas, dubbed "Make Pensions Green". And then this afternoon at Cavendish Square Gardens for a Code Red for Fossil Fuel fashion catwalk. Tomorrow they will have protest at the Brazilian Embassy on behalf of Indigenous Peoples of the Amazon Rainforest, followed by a protest at Piccadilly Circus for Women and FINT Action. And while Alan Moore's film is premiering in the UK, in Leicester Square on Friday afternoon, there will be a Blood Money March against the Bank of England. Going to be a fun two weeks…