Alan Moore's Providence Compendium On Kickstarter With Signed Copies

Providence Compendium, the complete collection of Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows' Providence, a reinventing and encapsulating of the stories of HP Lovecraft for a modern – and post-modern generation, has hit Kickstarter, for publication in March/April 2021. Published by Avatar Press, who also publish Bleeding Cool, includes a level for signed volumes which, unless you live in Northampton, England, are pretty much hard to come by now.

Dubbed "the Watchmen of horror", Providence finds a new way to play the horrific out on the comic book page, insanely well-referenced volume and bringing the legacy of HP Lovecraft into direct conflict with the 21st century.

Providence was Alan Moore's final long-form comic book work, and he is now working in movies, operas, prose and more. Jacen Burrows is currently drawing Warhammer 40K for Marvel, written by Kieron Gillen.

I loved it and when I finished watching the recent Lovecraft Country TV adaptation, I dived right back in. It's not cheap. Digital will cost you $20, but for print, the shipping takes up a sizeable amount. This is a big, heavy, book. But the hardcover of Providence will only be available on Kickstarter or direct from Avatar Press, with differing incentives for each. And it is accompanied by a new book of original Providence-inspired artwork from Daniel Gete, Gabriel Andrade, Christian Zanier and Ivan Rodriguez.

Finally, the complete Alan Moore masterpiece in one 480 page tome – the PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM! Providence is Alan Moore's quintessential horror series! In it, he weaves and reinvents the works of H.P. Lovecraft through historical events. It is both a sequel and prequel to Neonomicon. Just to make it more tasty, we have a Nightmares of Providence art book to go with it! This is a special opportunity to support the PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM that is scheduled for release in March 2021, and we have some killer limited edition set options as well. With your support, we can get this astounding work back in print. The PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM is the complete series, all twelve issues by Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows, in one 480 page volume. There will be a paperback edition that will be available everywhere early summer 2021, but the Hardcover edition we are offering here will NOT be available on Amazon, etc. Only direct from us and this Kickstarter. Nightmares of Providence#1 is a 48 page B&W book featuring all-new art from a huge range of talent including Gabriel Andrade, Christian Zanier, Ivan Rodriguez, and featuring Daniel Gete! Stretch goals will include added pages, so it may be much bigger by the end. There are added ship costs on this campaign due to the extreme weight of these tomes. You can see those exact costs based on your location when you pledge. Thank you for your support,

