Last year, Alessandro Vitti was all ready to be the artist on Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt's comic book BRZRKR #1. But a month before the comic book was due to launch, suddenly he wasn't anymore, replaced by Ron Garney. Even the variant cover that he'd done was replaced by one by Mark Brooks. It was like Alessandro Vitti was wiped from the Matrix. As a result, the comic book was delayed considerably until it launched, selling close to two-thirds of a million copies of the first issue. The details were never made public, but it must have cost everyone involved a pretty penny.

Alessandro Vitti finished off the pandemic-postponed Taskmaster series at Marvel but was then announced that he would be the new artist on Donny Cates-written Thor, Replacing Nic Klein on the book, the solicitation read "Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!"

But now Marvel Comics has informed retailers that this is no longer the case. And that Michele Bandini will be the artist on Thor #15 for the new arc, not Alessandro Vitti. Is this permanent? For one issue? Has he been targeted by Mister Smith? Maybe we'll find out when Marvel Comics' August solicitations come around and see who is on the book…

Alessandro Vitti No Longer New Artist On Thor? Michele Bandini On #15