Alex Segura & Emiliana Pinna's The Scarlet Sisters From Dynamite

The Project Superpowers collection of public domain characters at Dynamite Entertainment, is getting new spinoff project with The Scarlet Sisters, joining Masquerade, Lady Satan and The Woman In Red in a new series written by novelist and former DC Comics and Archie Comics PR guy, Alex Segura. With Immortal Red Sonja artist Emiliana Pinna.

Project Superpowers was initially created by Jim Krueger and Alex Ross, which brought back a number of Golden Age superheroes from public domain limbo, including those published Fox Comics, Crestwood Publications, and Nedor Comics such as Fighting Yank. Since then a number of creators have worked on various ++ comic books, such as Rob Williams, Andy Lanning, Joe Casey, Warren Ellis, Phil Hester and JT Krul.

"This deadly trio of heroines bring their own special brand of vigilantism in addition to their captivating red threads. Together they will dish out justice in a tale steeped in noir tradition, a genre not unfamiliar to acclaimed author Alex Segura. His recently released novel Secret Identity, which blends mystery with fictional tales of the comic book industry, has been met with rave reviews. Segura also has plenty of experience in the comics world himself, as the writer on hit stories like Archie Meets the Ramones and The Black Ghost. Previous iterations of the Scarlet Sisters featured Masquerade as a socialite on vacation, with a last minute need for a masquerade ball costume. She doesn't heed the warning by the shop keeper that the costume she's picked out is possessed by the spirit of justice. When the spirit prods her into action, it turns out she likes this whole crimefighting deal. The Woman in Red made history in 1940, as the first masked female crime fighter in the burgeoning comic book medium. By day she is police detective Peggy Allen, already pushing boundaries. Yet she is constantly frustrated with criminals escaping justice, and seeks to take matters into her own hands. Lady Satan has been perhaps the most mysterious of the three. What is known is that she was a young woman with a bright future ahead with a dashing fiancé. All of that was ripped away from her with a Nazi bombing. Since then she has been a scourge against all evil, sometimes even exhibiting supernatural abilities."

No date yet… so presumably not in July 2022 solicitations – maybe August? And it does have an Alex Ross cover…