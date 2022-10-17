Alien #2 Preview: What's Bugging You

The team discovers some strange insects in this preview of Alien #2… strange because they're mutants, and strange because they should be dead.

Alien #2

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Julius Ohta, cover by Bjorn Barends

NOTHING ORGANIC EVER TANGLED WITH US AND WALKED AWAY. "Steel Team," the legendary, unkillable Synthetic Special Operations team, has been reactivated. Sent to an abandoned Weyland-Yutani outpost to recover a project that now could save millions, Steal Team is the United Systems' only hope as they navigate the hellscape that the once-idyllic Tobler-9 has become. Since its mysterious downfall years earlier, Tobler-9 is considered one of the most hostile environments in the known universe, a place where nothing organic could possibly have survived…could it?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620485400211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620485400221 – ALIEN 2 GARY FRANK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620485400231 – ALIEN 2 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620485400241 – ALIEN 2 BRASE VARIANT – $3.99 US

