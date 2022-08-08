Alleged CGC Thefts From Iron Lion Comics In Colorado Springs

Iron Lion Cards, Comics & Collectibles of 8003 N. Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, Colorado has been the subject of a robbery and an attempted break-in. The following items were stolen, four CGC slabbed and signed collectable comic books.

CGC 9.8 gold label Venom #9 (2018 Marvel) – signed by Donny Cates

CGC 9.8 gold label Venom #16 (2018 Marvel) – signed by Ron Lim

CGC 9.8 gold label Journey to Star Wars The Last Jedi Captain Phasma #1 (2017 Marvel) 1:200 – Black and White variant signed by Mark Brooks

CGC 9.8 gold label Silver Surfer Black #1 – Iron Lion exclusive Gabrielle Dell'Otto cover – signed by Donny Cates

The store posted videos detailing the alleged thefts and attacks on social media and have asked if anyone knows anything.

"We will be closed until 12:00 today due to someone trying to break in last night. Sorry for any inconvenience this causes anyone. We will have this fixed ASAP. Thanks Iron Lion family… If you or anyone you know has any information about any of these 3 individuals, please let us know as soon as you can! Sharing this with everyone you know would mean a lot to us! Thank you, Iron Lion Family!!"

"This happened hours later. The person came from the same direction as from before, and has a similar walking pattern and backpack to the person who physically took the comics."

"At 5:22am, only hours after the comics were stolen, someone threw a large rock at the door 3 times trying to get in. We don't know if the two incidents are related, but the individual came from the same direction as the previous people did."

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact officer Ryan Myers at the Colorado Springs Police Department, Falcon Division, citing crime number 22-24567.