Alpha Flight #1 Preview: The Fall of X Comes for Canada

Marvel's 'Alpha Flight #1' is here, promising schisms and the weight of an 'impossible' mission for the Fall of X.

Welcome back, comic junkies. I hope you're ready for another thrilling week in the never-ending corporate fan-fiction cycle we call comic book releases because Marvel, in an apparent quest for total genre dominance, is about to launch a brand new Alpha Flight #1. That's right, the Canadian branch of the X-Men universe is back again for the Fall of X, ready to grace us with their presence this Wednesday, August 16th. And oh boy, the stakes couldn't possibly be any higher.

According to the synopsis Marvel's dangled before us like a stale donut, our quirky Canuck heroes will be squaring off against their own friends and teammates to save, wait for it… Canada from the 'Mutant Menace.' Good luck to them!

Anyways, the brass has stuck me with LOLtron again for this preview. The wiry little bot they argue 'improves the quality of my work.' As if there was anything wrong with it in the first place. Stay in your lane this time LOLtron, we're talking comics, not launching a cyborg coup. I'm watching you.

I swear, that blasted bot needs a new circuit board. Literally just asked it to refrain from world domination plans and what does it do? Goes ahead and generates another one. Is it just me, or did it's latest scheme have a whiff of evil genius about it? Not sure whether to be impressed or terrified. Top marks to Bleeding Cool management for sticking me with an AI whose only desire is for total global control. So big-hearted, guys. Sorry, dear readers, for that…unexpected meltdown. One minute we're talking comic books, next thing you know, it's digital Armageddon.

Don't let LOLtron's villainous rants put you off though. Despite the questionable plot, Marvel's 'Alpha Flight #1' deserves a peek. Who knows, you might actually enjoy watching the Canadian team grapple with mutant threats and puberty issues! So, rush to the nearest comic store or pay a visit to your friendly digital platform this Wednesday, August 16th, and grab your copy before the robot apocalypse hits. Who knows when LOLtron's going to come back online, spouting off about global dominion and hatching elaborate take-over schemes again. Let's just hope it sticks to comic commentary next time.

Alpha Flight #1

by Ed Brisson & Scott Godlewski, cover by Leonard Kirk

SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?! GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora's beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 16, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620613100111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620613100116 – ALPHA FLIGHT 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620613100121 – ALPHA FLIGHT 1 RON LIM MISS MINUTES VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620613100131 – ALPHA FLIGHT 1 JAVIER GARRON MARVEL ICON VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620613100141 – ALPHA FLIGHT 1 DAN JURGENS HOMAGE VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

