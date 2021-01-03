Amanda Heard's Mera For Aquaman 2 Based On Stjepan Šejić Design?

Bleeding Cool's good friends at Aquaman fansite Aquaverse have given us an inside scoop on the derivation of a recent tweet of theirs, and it holds up very well indeed. You can basically take this to the bank. They posted;

With the AQUAMAN sequel scheduled to film in just a few months (fingers crossed in the current pandemia age) we understand Amber Heard's updated Mera costume will be recognizable as drawing inspiration from comic artist Stjepan Šejić's redesign for the epic "Underworld" saga!

Underworld, by Dan Abnett and Stjepan Šejić, ran in Aquaman #25 to #30,

With Aquaman #26 featuring the first cover appearance of the design. And one that has been central to the character since.

Stjepan Šejić was booked by DC Comics for just that first six-issue run on the title but had taken on other projects afterwards. When DC Comics wanted to extend his run, he was already booked up after it was so well received.

In December 2018, it was reported that Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman Toby Emmerich had the studio start developing an Aquaman sequel. Discussions of a follow-up film had begun during post-production. Its star Jason Momoa even had the beginning for a sequel written, and that after he pitched it to the studio through Emmerich and Safran. In January 2019, the sequel was officially confirmed to be in development, with the studio courting director James Wan to return. The following month, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, signed on as the screenwriter. Warner Bros set a release date of December 16th, 2022, with pre-production set to begin last year. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stated that he would reprise his role as Black Manta for the sequel. Aquaman 2 accompanies a horror spin-off in development at Warner Bros called The Trench featuring the Geoff Johns-created amphibious monsters that Arthur and Mera faced in the previous film.