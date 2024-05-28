Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, flash, green arrow, Zur-En-Arrh

Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh in Flash & Green Arrow Today (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller has declared all speedsters a threat to humanity. And the Flash is on the run... isn't he always? While Green Arrow is at rest.

Amanda Waller has declared all speedsters a threat to humanity. And Wally West, the Flash is on the run… isn't he always? Which makes this moment in today's Flash #9 with Nightwing a little fraught, given that the Flash hasn't been exactly standing still.

As Nightwing has Amanda Waller on one side and Zur-En-Arrh's Batman on the other. With Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 going to Final Order Cut-Off this weekend, which is handy.

Oliver Queen in Green Lantern #12 is, however, thinking about how he can use Amanda Waller's attack on him to his advantage as everything continues to head towards Absolute Power… with her Bureau Of Sovereignty.

But it looks like even Amanda Waller's colleagues don't want to kill everyone.

So while Green Arrow takes a break from it all, before (as we have seen) he will end up working for Amanda Waller at the newly-renamed Hall Of Order.

It looks like Wally West is going up against Amand Waller's warder, Zur-En-Arrh, the backup personality of Batman and Bruce Wayne, now downloaded into an even bigger, and presumably faster, body. Sometimes you just can't get rid of a bomb…

Green Arrow #12 by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, and The Flash #9 by Si Spurrier and Ramon Perez are published today. Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 is published on the 25th of June and goes to FOC on Sunday/Monday.

