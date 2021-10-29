Amazing Fantasy #4 Preview: Was Uncle Ben Better Off Dead?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Out on Wednesday from Marvel is Amazing Fantasy #4, the latest in the series that plucks Marvel characters out of their golden years and puts them in a fantasy setting. This preview picks up after Uncle Ben made a shocking heel turn last issue, and Ben taunts his nephew after blasting him with fire. Looks like Peter was right to let his uncle die while avoiding responsibility after all! Check out the preview below.

AMAZING FANTASY #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211125

AUG211126 – AMAZING FANTASY #4 (OF 5) ANDREWS VAR – $4.99

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

THIS. IS. WAR. Teenage Spider-Man, WWII Captain America and spy school Black Widow fight to survive their Amazing Fantasy! RATED T+

In Shops: 11/03/2021

SRP: $4.99

