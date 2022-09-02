Amazing Spider-Man #8 Topped Week-Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Apologies, apologies, This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, that should have run last weekend, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with a new chart tomorrow. Promise.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #8 AXE Judgement Day 3 Batman Fortress #4 Fantastic Four #46 Deathstroke Inc #12 Detective Comics #1,063 Star Wars Darth Vader #26 Olympus Rebirth #1 Swamp Thing #16 Captain America Symbol of Truth #4

School started and sales were slow. Very, very slow. – Rodman Comics

