Amazing Spider-Man #8 Topped Week-Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Apologies, apologies, This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, that should have run last weekend, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with a new chart tomorrow. Promise.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Spider-Man #8
- AXE Judgement Day 3
- Batman Fortress #4
- Fantastic Four #46
- Deathstroke Inc #12
- Detective Comics #1,063
- Star Wars Darth Vader #26
- Olympus Rebirth #1
- Swamp Thing #16
- Captain America Symbol of Truth #4
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- School started and sales were slow. Very, very slow. – Rodman Comics
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week, One Week Ago.
