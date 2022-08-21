Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes

Wolverine is one of the most iconic comic characters, and his status cannot be disputed. Naturally, when Hugh Jackman became Logan in the Fox X-Men films for almost twenty years, people had strong opinions about it, but by the time Logan rolled around in 2017, I think he had won most of them over. Now, the MCU is calling the mutants home, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is playing close to the vest as to where the X-Men fit into the grand tapestry that he has helped shape. Before he reveals his cards, however, one thing he should consider is this: Logan should not be in the MCU.

Wolverine Should Be In The MCU, But It Doesn't Have To be Logan

Like most comic fans, I have been enamored with Logan and his story my entire comic-reading life. The idea that his story spans generations is endlessly fascinating, and when Hugh Jackman was cast, I was skeptical, to say the least. But, as the years and the films came and went, his portrayal really got to me. There was always this vulnerability behind his eyes, this suffering that doesn't come across on the page all the time that I came to respect Jackman and how protective of the character he became. Pretty much every important era of Logan's Wolverine journey was touched upon, to various levels of success, all leading up to one of the best comic films released, Logan, where Jackman bid farewell to the character for good.

Such a good swan song; this is where we should leave Logan, at peace. But what about Wolverine? Well, I think a fresh new start for the mutants in the MCU should also bring a fresh new start for the cowl. I want Laura Kinney, aka X-23, to be the MCU version of Wolverine. She has a fresh backstory; you could even have a Jackman cameo to tell her origin if you must. Yeah, she was in Logan, but this is the multiverse, bub. Just like with Jackman, grab someone who is young and hungry to take the role, someone we don't know already to a degree and make them a superstar. I just feel like we rarely get these perfect goodbyes for these characters, and Jackman's was so good. I don't want to not cheapen it; that is the wrong terminology, but devalue it by putting another Logan on screen. Like with Iron Man. You wouldn't want anyone but RDJ to play Tony, right? Now we are getting Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, and it will be awesome, and we got that ending for Tony.

What say you? I am sure almost nobody agrees with me, but why?