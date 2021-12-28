Amazing Spider-Man #83 Preview: The Peter Tingle Gone Wild

Christmas may have prevented PreviewsWorld from posting the Marvel previews on Friday — thanks a lot, baby Jesus — but like a late gift, the previews have arrived just in time for you to get a glimpse of what's available tomorrow and for us to bolster our article count at the last minute. Yay! It's Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Night Previews here at Bleeding Cool! Peter Parker's Spidey-sense is out of control in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #83, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210806

OCT210808 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83 GLEASON VAR – $3.99

(W) Patrick Gleason (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• The creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades, as Patrick Gleason writes and draws this issue.

• The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

