Amazing Spider-Man #86 Preview: Ben Didn't Start The Fire

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Ben didn't start the fire. It was always burning since… what's that? Oh, this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #86 shows he actually did start it. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #86

by Zeb Wells & Michael Dowling, cover by Arthur Adams

This is one of those comics that you will remember for years to come. Ben Reilly has been shaken to the core, and you will be too.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908611

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960608936908621 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 86 MCKONE CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936908631 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 86 MERCADO VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.