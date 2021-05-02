America Chavez Shaken to Foundations in Made in the USA #3 [Preview]

The solicit to America Chavez: Made in the USA #3 promises a shocking revelation. In fact, it promises a revelation "that will shake the foundations of everything she knows." What is Marvel's obsession with shaking the foundations of things, anyway? Come up with a new metaphor already. But anyway, they can't give away that revelation in this preview, so instead we get a flashback to when America's moms were still alive. Check it out below.

AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210606
MAR210607 – AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #3 (OF 5) COLA VAR – $3.99
(W) Kalinda Vazquez (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli
WHERE'D YOU GO, AMERICA?
The face of America's mysterious tormentor is revealed – and while whom America sees is shocking, to say the least, it's what they say that will shake the foundations of everything she knows. And then? It's just a matter of whether or not to believe them…
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99

