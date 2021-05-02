America Chavez Shaken to Foundations in Made in the USA #3 [Preview]

The solicit to America Chavez: Made in the USA #3 promises a shocking revelation. In fact, it promises a revelation "that will shake the foundations of everything she knows." What is Marvel's obsession with shaking the foundations of things, anyway? Come up with a new metaphor already. But anyway, they can't give away that revelation in this preview, so instead we get a flashback to when America's moms were still alive. Check it out below.