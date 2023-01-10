Ani-Mia Writes, And Cosplays, Red Sonja: Pearls Before Swine After writing Bettie Page comics, Ani-Mia joins Igor Lima on Red Sonja: Pearls Before Swine, from Dynamite Entertainment in April.

Cosplayer Ani-Mia returns to Dynamite Entertainment after writing Bettie Page comics, for her first Red Sonja one-shot, Pearls Before Swine, drawn by Igor Lima and being made exclusively available through the Indiegogo crowdfunder, to be published in April. And with covers featuring herself as Red Sonja.

"Red Sonja was a wild adventure not only for the character but also for myself as a writer," said Ani-Mia. "After writing Bettie Page, getting the chance to create a story with such a powerful and commanding female lead was honestly empowering. Red Sonja holds nothing back and doesn't care about pleasantries. She's that inner warrior we all have inside, just waiting to burst out and mess some $*&% up."

Red Sonja just wanted to take a breather between her perilous adventures. The Hyrkanian heroine has been up the snow covered mountains, through the wind-swept valleys, across scorched deserts, and felled an endless number of foes of man and beast. Even the hardest working adventurers deserve some rest and recuperation. No chance for that though in the life of Red Sonja!

She discovers a band of soldiers, most dead the rest quickly bleeding out. They tell her of a fabled vicious mermaid that watches over a captivating and valuable pearl. With the promise of gold and glory, Sonja sets out to take on this foe – and this isn't any bright cartoony mermaid! Will she be able to survive this deadly underwater battle? And could there be more to the pearl than its shiny visage lets on?

Mia's writing is complemented by the art of Igor Lima (Pantha), colorist Adriano Augusto, and letterer Carlos M. Mangual. Of course as a widely beloved cosplayer, Mia shines in the spotlight on a cover as well. She's also invited two cosplay colleagues and friends along for the party, with variant covers featuring Duhdragon Cosplay and Amanda Kitson.

Ani-Mia is one of the hardest working talents in the industry, with her hand in so many fields and aspects of fandom. Her fan-favorite cosplay efforts have graced many a convention and plenty of comic book covers. She also hosts programming for PreviewsWorld, writes for publications like Otaku USA, and more. Recently she has gotten more into writing comics, with her Bettie Page: The Alien Agenda wowing fans.

The comic is available to order now on Indiegogo, with expected delivery in April. Fans can choose between the three cosplay covers, a combo pack, signed and personalized options, and rare collectible editions like CGC grading, holofoil, and metal variants. Mia is also offering a limited number of personalized video greetings for fans too!

Reserve your copy here on Indiegogo!

ANI MIA'S NEW RED SONJA COMIC BOOK! | Indiegogo

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ani-mia-s-new-red-sonja-comic-book/reft/16648587/bleedingcool