Another New Hero To Debut In Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023 For June Marvel has solicited a stub listing for a planned Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 for 2022, and will feature the first appearance of a new superhero to the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics has solicited a stub listing for a planned Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 for 2022, following previous volumes in 2021 and 2022. Marvel's Voices: Pride in 2021 featured the first appearance of Somnus, and Marvel's Voices: Pride in 2022 featured the first appearance of Escapade and Morgan Red, both of whom have appeared regularly in the X-Men comic book titles since. I understand that the 2023 volume will also feature the first appearance of a new superhero to the Marvel Universe. The stub also doesn't mention any creators, but Bleeding Cool understands that lead creators will include Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams. There are cover listings for variants by Amy Reeder, P. Craig Russell, Phil Jimenez, Jan Bazaldua. Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will be published on the 7th of June, 2023.

Here's how previous volumes have looked:

MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Nick Robles

Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window! RATED T+In Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: $9.99

MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen, More (A) Javi Garron, More (CA) Luciano Vecchio

MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL!

Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color. Plus, some of Marvel's biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don't miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history! 88 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $9.99