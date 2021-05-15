Another Origin Story in Fantastic Four Life Story #1 [Preview]

The origin of the Fantastic Four must be one of the top five most retold origin stories in all of comics, alongside Spider-Man (we get it, bitten by a spider), Batman (boo hoo your parents are dead get over it), Wolverine (two dicks are better than one), and Superman (space Trumpers ignore science; catastrophe ensues). But get ready to see it retold one more time for this preview of Fantastic Four Life Story #1, in stores from Marvel Comics this week.