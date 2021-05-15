Another Origin Story in Fantastic Four Life Story #1 [Preview]

The origin of the Fantastic Four must be one of the top five most retold origin stories in all of comics, alongside Spider-Man (we get it, bitten by a spider), Batman (boo hoo your parents are dead get over it), Wolverine (two dicks are better than one), and Superman (space Trumpers ignore science; catastrophe ensues). But get ready to see it retold one more time for this preview of Fantastic Four Life Story #1, in stores from Marvel Comics this week.
FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210562
MAR210565 – FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6) BOOTH VAR – $4.99
MAR210563 – FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6) MARTIN VAR – $4.99
(W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Daniel Acuna
In the tradition of SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY, and in celebration of the FF's 60th Anniversary, comes this series setting the lives of the fabulous foursome in real time across the years!
Amid the backdrop of the Cold War and the Space Race, a terrible accident gives the Fantastic Four great powers, a terrible secret, and entangles them in the history of their planet.
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210562 FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6), by (W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Daniel Acuna, in stores Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
