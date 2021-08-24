Another Point of Deja Vu in Spider-Man Life Story Annual #1

Spider-Man Life Story was an alternate universe Spider-Man comic about what it would have been like if Spider-Man aged in real time. But if that alternate perspective wasn't enough, here's an even better one: what if we got the whole thing from J. Jonah Jameson's point of view? Can readers understand where Jameson is coming from? Can Marvel find even more ways to redo the same Spider-Man stories over and over? Check out the preview of Spider-Man Life Story Annual #1 below.

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Chip Zdarsky

A Special Encore Return to the World of SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY by the Original Creative Team!

SPIDER-MAN. He's a threat. He's a menace. And J. JONAH JAMESON will do whatever it takes to make the world see it! But in this companion piece to last year's hit miniseries SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY, will the decades of his obsession bear fruit for Jonah…or be his destruction?

CHIP ZDARSKY and MARK BAGLEY reunite for this story told in a world where Marvel's beloved characters aged in real time!

Rated T

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $4.99