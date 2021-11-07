Ant-Man Key Marvel Premiere #47 taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Ant-Man keys are the next ones that will see an MCU bump, as we are now past Eternals and onto what is in the pipeline. Aftermarket prices on Ant-Man books have ebbed and flowed based on if there was a film starring Paul Rudd on the horizon. There is still time to grab keys before they ramp up again, however, like Marvel Premiere #47. Scott Lang becomes the hero in this issue, and it also features the introductions of Cassie Lang and Darren Cross, who will be in the next film. Heritage Auctions is taking bids on a Marvel Premiere #47 Ant-Man (Marvel, 1979) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages copy of the book in this week's 2021 November 7-8 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122145 at Heritage Auctions. Take a look at the book down below, it is a really great, classic cover.

Ant-Man Keys Are Good For The Short Term

"Marvel Premiere #47 Ant-Man (Marvel, 1979) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Scott Lang becomes the new Ant-Man. Intro of Cassie Lang and Darren Cross, both of whom will appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania feature film. Bob Layton cover and art. John Byrne art. Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $114; NM- 9.2 value = $170. CGC census 10/21: 285 in 9.0, 1297 higher. As Scott, dressed as Ant-Man, fights several Cross security guards, he thinks about how he got into this predicament. Recently paroled after serving time for burglary, he reveled in both his new job at Stark International and once again being a father to his daughter Cassie. Unfortunately, she developed a rare heart ailment, draining Scott's financial resources and making him contemplate a return to crime."

This one has room to grow as a short-term investment for sure. Also, a great addition to a personal collection as well. So, go here to get more info or to place a bid if you were so inclined. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids right now in this week's 2021 November 7-8 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122145 at Heritage Auctions.