Apex Announce Greg Hildebrandt & More at San Diego Comic-Con

Apex will hold a panel on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con to announce new projects, such as Mythical Hunters and Phazer: Time War.

Article Summary Apex Comics to reveal new projects at San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Greg Hildebrandt among big names for upcoming comic releases.

Exclusive previews include Mythical Hunters and Phazer action figures.

Apex continues tradition with Marvel veterans, launching new series.

The Apex Comics' panel description for San Diego Comic-Con includes some interesting and previously unmentioned projects from some big names being announced on the Thursday of the show from 4-5 pm in Room 23ABC with S. G. Blaise, Jessica Court, Walter Figueroa, Scott Hanna, Al Milgrom, Ariel Olivetti, and Darick Robertson. The way Apex has listed the titles is pretty unclear, but this appears to be three of the projects that will be covered;

Mythical Hunters from S.G. Blaise

Phazer: Time War from Greg Hildebrandt

Phazer/Sire by Michael Dolce

Lost In Time by Phillip Russertt

Here's the listing for Thursday 4pm.. or midnight, my time. We're starting off San Diego Comic-Con with a late one…

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2024–2025 Exclusive Previews .

Thursday July 25, 2024 4:00pm – 5:00pm PDT

Room 23ABC

Writer/artist/publisher Mariano Nicieza introduces S. G. Blaise, Jessica Court, Walter Figueroa, Scott Hanna, Al Milgrom, Ariel Olivetti, and Darick Robertson with Comic-Con exclusive premiere announcements of new comic book and action figure projects, including Seven Galaxies, Mythical Hunters; Greg Hildebrandt, Phazer: Time War; Michael Dolce, Phazer/Sire: Lost in Time; Phillip Russertt, Biomek, Breath of the Dragon; Mega Jay Retro, Flip-Or Project Manage; and Steranko, Talon the Timeless and Phazer action figures. Also: Agent Three Zero, Blackray, Blue Sultan, The R.I.G.H.T. Project, The Outer Space Men, ColecoVision: Venture, and many more.

Apex Comics Group was the publisher of Stan Lee's God Woke a hardcover graphic novel that won an Independent Publisher Book Award, and which included work by Tom DeFalco, Larry Lieber, Dan Slott, Tony Isabella, Danny Fingeroth, Jim Salicrup and others. As a result, they started publishing other comic books by classic Marvel Bullpen folk, including The R.I.G.H.T. Project by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, the Phazer Universe, by Mariano Nicieza, David Lucatch, Matt Gaudio and more, and Liquid Avatar by Jim Steranko. Clearly, this must have gone well…

